Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,542 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.40. 408,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,189. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.12 and a 52-week high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

