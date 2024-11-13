Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $169,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 90.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 1,443,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,223. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.