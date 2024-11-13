Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479,548 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,495,000 after purchasing an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,146 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,401,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,274 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.76. 502,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,533. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

