Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,876 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,224,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,467,000 after buying an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,857,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after buying an additional 112,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 546,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,667,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,631. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.30 and a 52-week high of $139.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

