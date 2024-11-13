Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 4.7% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 118,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 58,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS MOAT traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.40. 653,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.12.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

