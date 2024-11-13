Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

PK opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

