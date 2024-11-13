ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the October 15th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,035,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ParkerVision Stock Up 10.4 %
PRKR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 129,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,592. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
About ParkerVision
