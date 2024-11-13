ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Short Interest Update

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the October 15th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,035,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ParkerVision Stock Up 10.4 %

PRKR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. 129,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,592. ParkerVision has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

About ParkerVision

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ParkerVision, Inc designs and develops radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.