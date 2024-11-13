Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the October 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Parks! America Stock Down 2.2 %
PRKA stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Parks! America has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.61.
Parks! America Company Profile
