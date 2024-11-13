Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the October 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Parks! America Stock Down 2.2 %

PRKA stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Parks! America has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.61.

Get Parks! America alerts:

Parks! America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.