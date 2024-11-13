Parthenon LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,673 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,534,000. OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its stake in Stryker by 3,210.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.03. 227,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.42. The firm has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $282.35 and a 12-month high of $388.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

