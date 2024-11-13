Parthenon LLC Has $9.16 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. YETI comprises about 1.1% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 13.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 52.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of YETI by 1.6% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE YETI traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.74. 280,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,658. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

