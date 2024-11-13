Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,395.73 and last traded at $1,401.00. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,440.94.
Partners Group Stock Down 3.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,442.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,379.86.
About Partners Group
Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Partners Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.