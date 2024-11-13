Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.92 and last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 11073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Pathward Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.02%.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $181,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,306.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,350 shares of company stock worth $517,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 419.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

