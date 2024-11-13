Patrick Pacious Sells 7,192 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Pacious sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $1,042,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,656,336.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Pacious also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

On Wednesday, November 6th, Patrick Pacious sold 26,816 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $3,880,007.04.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $144.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 659.01%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHH

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.