Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,191 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.72 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.