Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,191 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.72 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Bitcoin’s Trump Card a Boom or Bust?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Cloudflare Is a Solid Buy for 2025
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top 3 Hotel Stocks to Watch: A Buy, Hold, and Trade Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.