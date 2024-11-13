Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,630,000. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 362,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,495.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 303,364 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

QQQE opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

