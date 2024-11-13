Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,754 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $211.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.97. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $155.04 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

