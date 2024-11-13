Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

NYSE:PAY opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Paymentus has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $27.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $231.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paymentus will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Paymentus by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Paymentus by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paymentus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Paymentus by 4,713.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Paymentus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

