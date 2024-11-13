Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

NYSE MD traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 655,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $119,769.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,310.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,310.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,208 shares of company stock worth $327,617. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,892,000 after buying an additional 164,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

