Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy Sells 1,000 Shares

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $28,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,312.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

