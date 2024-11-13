PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile



PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

