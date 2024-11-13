PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

GHY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $46,725.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,706.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

