PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Short Interest Update

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 192.4% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of PMCB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,730. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.20. PharmaCyte Biotech has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.
PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech
About PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PharmaCyte Biotech
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.