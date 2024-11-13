PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Short Interest Update

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 192.4% from the October 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PMCB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,730. The company has a market cap of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of -0.20. PharmaCyte Biotech has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMCB Free Report ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 3.88% of PharmaCyte Biotech worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer.

