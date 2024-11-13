Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $134.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

