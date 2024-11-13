Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,040 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

QUAL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.07. 903,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

