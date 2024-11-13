Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and traded as high as $11.99. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 186,653 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.97 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments.

