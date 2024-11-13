Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 1,293 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

