Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 457 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $1,137,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $3,044,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AZO opened at $3,175.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,112.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,021.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,510.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $46.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.