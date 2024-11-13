Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $298.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.30. The company has a market cap of $444.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

