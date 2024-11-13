Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:HNW opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

