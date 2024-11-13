Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 29th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MHI opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $41,114.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,610,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,090.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,971 shares of company stock worth $310,828.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

