Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $155.19 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average of $169.17.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.90. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $35.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

