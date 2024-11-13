Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Portmeirion Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:PMP opened at GBX 225.95 ($2.91) on Wednesday. Portmeirion Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.17 ($2.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($3.99). The stock has a market cap of £31.09 million, a P/E ratio of -282.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 225.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Portmeirion Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.

