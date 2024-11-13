POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 22.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning grew its position in POSCO by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

