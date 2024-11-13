Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,713,000 after acquiring an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

