Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,689 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.91.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

