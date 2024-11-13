Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 174.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 68.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $5,549,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLDR opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

