Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMF opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

