Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,420 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total value of $4,975,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,178.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $168,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,946.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $20,651,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $620.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $540.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $592.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.11 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

