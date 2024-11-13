Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,536 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,783 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $163.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.46. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.63 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.