Propel Holdings Inc. (PRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 4th

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

TSE:PRL opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Propel has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRL. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Propel from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Propel from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered Propel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Propel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

