PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $17.74. PubMatic shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 244,526 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $55,651.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,549.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $55,651.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,549.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $60,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,316.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,133 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 122.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 239,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $6,582,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Stock Down 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.01 million, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.39.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

