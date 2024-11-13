PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on PubMatic from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.39. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $55,651.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,549.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $55,651.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,549.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $41,463.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,106.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,133. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 92.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 122.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 239,406 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth $6,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

