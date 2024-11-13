PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCTTW traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. PureCycle Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

