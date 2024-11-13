Q1 EPS Forecast for Assured Guaranty Decreased by Analyst

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assured Guaranty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Assured Guaranty’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Assured Guaranty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $269.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.57 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 61.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share.

AGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,480,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,380,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,423,321.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yukiko Omura sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $286,948.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,593.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 66.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 183.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.