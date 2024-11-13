Q2 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Cut by Northland Capmk

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Franklin Covey in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

FC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

FC opened at $39.66 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $519.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.38 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 33.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

