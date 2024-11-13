RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of RadNet by 29.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of RadNet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sidoti upgraded RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RadNet

RadNet Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.