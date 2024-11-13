Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $77,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 118.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CEO Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $111,512.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,765.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $111,512.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,765.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,628.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,888 shares of company stock worth $1,038,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

