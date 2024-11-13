Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,570,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

