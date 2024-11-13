Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Up 193.9% in October

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 193.9% from the October 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.3 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAVE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

