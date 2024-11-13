Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS):
- 11/6/2024 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2024 – Aris Water Solutions was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.
- 11/6/2024 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2024 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.50 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2024 – Aris Water Solutions was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:ARIS opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $26.34.
Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
