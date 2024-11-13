Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aris Water Solutions (ARIS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS):

11/6/2024 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Aris Water Solutions was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

11/6/2024 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Aris Water Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.50 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Aris Water Solutions was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ARIS opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

